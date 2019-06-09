Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh has lambasted ‘poor people’ as she laments over an ordeal with someone who needed assistance via Instagram.

The actress narrated how someone came to her page to seek help and out of impatience allegedly went on to lie on the page of a sex therapist Jaruma about the situation.

She questioned how she could help a person who seemed to be an ingrate.

Firing a warning shot, the actress told her fans to seek help from their parents as she also got bills to pay.

“POOR PEOPLE HAVE SUCH STUPID MENTALLY,” she posted.