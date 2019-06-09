Governors under the All Progressives Congress (APC) have endorsed Senator Ahmed Lawan and Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila for the posts of Senate President and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Concise News has gathered.

The governors took this decision at the inaugural meeting of the Governor Atiku Bagudu-led Progressives Governors’ Forum on Sunday night in Abuja.

The national leadership of the ruling party had endorsed Lawan, who is the outgoing Senate Leader, and Gbajabiamila, the outgoing House Leader, for the aforementioned posts.

APC is expected to produce the next Senate President and Speaker on Tuesday, June 11, as it has the highest number of senators and members-elect for the incoming ninth National Assembly.

Bagudu told journalists after the meeting, which was held at the Kebbi Governor’s lodge in Asokoro area of the nation’s capital, that they believe the leadership of the party took the right decision.

With regard to other positions, the Kebbi state governor said the APC would take a decision on that.

Those present, this news medium learned, were Governors of Kebbi, Edo, Kwara, Kogi, Plateau, Nasarawa, Kano, Jigawa, Ekiti, Osun, Lagos, Gombe, Niger and the Deputy Governors of Borno and Kaduna States.