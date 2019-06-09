Regina Daniels Uses 2face AS Response To Marriage Crisis

Teenage Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels, has through Instagram called on ardent fans to allow people talk about her and her decisions.

According to the actress, this would not if she is not a person of importance.

The teenage actress, who has been embroiled in social media drama since her marriage to former lawmaker, Ned Nwoko, disclosed this in the new post while she uploaded a picture of herself.

Her marriage to the 59-year old former lawmaker has generated a lot of negative reaction for the actress.

Responding to critics, Regina Daniels used the lyrics of popular Nigerian artist, 2baba.

She wrote, “If nobody talks about you then you are nobody………nobody…..,…………….( in 2face’s voice)”