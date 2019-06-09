Nigerians Taunt Man Who Narrates How Super Falcons Star Beats Him In Primary School

Nigerians have reacted to a post by a Twitter user identified as @emybuddy who revealed Super Falcons Midfield maestro, Rita Chikwelu currently playing at the 2019 women’s world cup used to beat him back in Primary School.

Concise News reported that the Super Falcons lost 3-0 to Norway in their first Group A match at the ongoing 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup on Saturday night but the Nigerian fans vent their anger on @emybuddy for his post

He wrote:”This is Chekwube na, the girl that beat me in primary school. I can never forget. #NORNGA.”

This is Chekwube na, the girl that beat me in primary school. I can never forget. #NORNGA pic.twitter.com/oNjU7TXKqA — ToXiCBuDdY™®~ (@emybuddy) June 8, 2019



See Nigerians reactions;

I seriously don’t wanna laugh U were beaten by a Girl

I bet she will come beat u again when she sees this tweet🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/tNkRd9qOJF — Natt Aubrey (@Simply_Natt) June 8, 2019

NBC please suspend this guy 😀😀😀 — yommie oye (@yomslim) June 8, 2019