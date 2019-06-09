Nigerians have reacted to a tweet by one emybuddy claiming that Super Falcons Midfielder Rita Chikwelu used to beat him back in primary school.

Concise News reports that the Super Falcons lost 3-0 to Norway in their openingGroup A match at the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup on Saturday night.

“This is Chekwube na, the girl that beat me in primary school. I can never forget,” he wrote.

This is Chekwube na, the girl that beat me in primary school. I can never forget. #NORNGA pic.twitter.com/oNjU7TXKqA — ToXiCBuDdY™®~ (@emybuddy) June 8, 2019



See Nigerians reactions;

I seriously don’t wanna laugh U were beaten by a Girl

I bet she will come beat u again when she sees this tweet🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/tNkRd9qOJF — Natt Aubrey (@Simply_Natt) June 8, 2019

NBC please suspend this guy 😀😀😀 — yommie oye (@yomslim) June 8, 2019