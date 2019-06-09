Nigerians have reacted to a tweet by one emybuddy claiming that Super Falcons Midfielder Rita Chikwelu used to beat him back in primary school.
Concise News reports that the Super Falcons lost 3-0 to Norway in their openingGroup A match at the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup on Saturday night.
“This is Chekwube na, the girl that beat me in primary school. I can never forget,” he wrote.
This is Chekwube na, the girl that beat me in primary school. I can never forget. #NORNGA pic.twitter.com/oNjU7TXKqA
See Nigerians reactions;
I seriously don’t wanna laugh
U were beaten by a Girl
I bet she will come beat u again when she sees this tweet🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/tNkRd9qOJF
NBC please suspend this guy 😀😀😀
Bros you can never make heaven 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
