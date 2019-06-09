Welcome to the Concise News roundup of top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines for today, Sunday, June 9th, 2019.

The emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, has replied a query issued to him by Abdullahi Ganduje-led Kano State government. Following a probe by the Kano Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission, the emirate had been accused of misappropriating N3.4billion between 2014 and 2017 by the state government.

The crisis between Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State and the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi ll has been resolved following a reconciliatory meeting engineered by business tycoon, Aliko Dangote in Abuja. Concise News reports that this is contained in a statement by Abba Anwar, the Chief Press Secretary to Gov. Ganduje and made available to newsmen in Kano on Saturday.

The Urhobo Progress Union (UPU) has called on President Muhammadu Buhari and Senators to endorse Senator Ovie Omo-Agege as the sole candidate for the Deputy Senate President position. Concise News President General Joe Omene made the call on Friday at Mosogar, Ethiope West local government area of Delta state.

A former Nigerian president Goodluck Jonathan has bagged an appointment as the Chairman of the African Union’s International Summit Council for Peace (ISCP). Concise News learned that the ISCP is a body of mainly African former Presidents and ex-Heads of State.

The Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) has cautioned traditional rulers in the South-East against selling land to members of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association (MACBAN), Concise News reports. This online news medium understands that the pro-Biafra group also called on the Federal Government to prevail on herdsmen in the country to surrender their unlicensed weapons.

As he leads Nigeria in another fresh term, President Muhammadu Buhari last month told his ministers to hand over the mantle of leadership to the permanent secretaries in their various ministries, Concise News reports. As well, he directed the ministers to submit their handover notes to the Secretary of the Federation (SGF), while permanent secretaries prepare to take over.

The Benue State Governorship Elections Petition Tribunal on Saturday set June 24 for definite hearing of the state governorship petition. The announcement was made by tribunal Chairman, Justice Henry Olusiyi, at the end of the pre-trial session with both parties resolving that all pending issues be considered during the hearing of the substantive petition.

The Igbo Youth Assembly (IYA) has described President Muhammadu Buhari as the father of all and urged him to seek counsel from former leaders in tackling issues facing the country. Concise News understands that the IYA made the call on Friday in a statement by its President Mazi Ifeanyi Nwaudunna after the group paid a visit to former Nigerian leader Yakubu Gowon.

Zimbabwe held Nigeria to a 0-0 draw in Saturday’s international friendly match in Asaba. Both countries – preparing for the Africa Cup of Nations – could not find the back of the net as it rained throughout in the Stephen Keshi Stadium.

