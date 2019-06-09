Portugal have won the inaugural Nations League title by beating the Netherlands 1-0.

Concise News understands that this is Portugal’s second trophy in three years as Goncalo Guedes’ second half effort gave them the win in Porto on Sunday night.

“For the last five years, we have been an almost indestructible family who know what we are capable of doing,” Portugal coach Fernando Santos said.

“We knew we could win this match,” he added.

Guedes scored from the edge of the area following Bernardo Silva’s clever cutback.

Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo, who scored a sublime hat-trick in the semi-final win over Switzerland, came close to netting again when he skipped past two defenders from the left, but stuck a shot straight at Barcelona’s Cillessen.

Earlier, England finished third by edging out Switzerland on penalties in Guimaraes.