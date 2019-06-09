The Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrosheed Akanbi, has alleged that monarchs, politicians and other influential indigenes of Osun State are behind illegal mining activities in some parts of the state.

Concise News gathered that Oba Akanbi, in an interview with SUNDAY PUNCH, said labourers working on mining sites, who were predominantly youths of northern extraction, had been flocking the state because they were getting engaged by some prominent politicians and royal fathers involved in illegal mining.

He said, “Those Hausa Fulani are looking for jobs, and they have jobs on mining sites in the state. The Fulani labourers don’t need visas to enter Osun State because Nigeria is one. People go to where they can find jobs.

“Big men, politicians, traditional rulers in the state are behind illegal mining in Osun and the solution to the security challenges the large presence of the labourers from the North has created is that government should take over that business.

“There is no legal framework for their activities there. There is no law; and where laws are not applied, people will just be acting as they like. The government should take over the business and manage it.”