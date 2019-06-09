Leyton Orient football club have announced the death of their manager Justin Edinburgh after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Edinburgh, aged 49, was taken to hospital on Monday, two days after attending the Champions League final between his former club Tottenham and Liverpool.

Leyton Orient announced his death in a statement on Saturday.

“We are completely heartbroken by this tragedy,” said Orient chairman Nigel Travis.

“All our thoughts and love are with the Edinburgh family and we know from the messages that have flooded into the club over the last week that the wider football world will share our sentiments.”

Edinburgh had just guied Orient to promotion back to the Football League after taking over in November 2017 as the club began an extensive rebuild.d

“The success that Justin brought to Leyton Orient was incredible, but more importantly the impact he had on us all as a winner and a wonderful, inspirational human being will be his legacy and will stay with us forever,” said Travis.

Leyton Orient have said that the Breyer Group Stadium will be open between 11am and 3pm on Sunday to allow supporters to pay their respects.

Edinburgh began his playing career at Southend, winning promotion from the fourth tier, before joining Tottenham in 1990.

He made 215 appearances for the club and was part of their FA Cup and League Cup-winning teams in 1991 and 1999 respectively.

Edinburgh also spent three years at Portsmouth before returning to his native Essex to end his playing career as player-manager of Billericay Town.

After spells with Fisher Athletic, Grays Athletic, Woking and Rushden & Diamonds, Edinburgh took charge of Newport County in 2011 and guided them to promotion back to the Football League after a 25-year absence.