Lagos Govt Replies PDP Over Allegation Sanwo-Olu Bought N187m Car

The Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration in Lagos state has denied a claim by the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that the governor acquired a N187m official vehicle.

Concise News understands that the PDP chapter in Lagos had berated the governor for allegedly buying a N187 million worth of SUV as official vehicle.

The party made the allegation in a statement issued by its Publicity Secretary, Taofik Gani, on Sunday.

But in a swift response, spokesman for governor Sanwo-Olu Gboyega Akosile said, also in a statement, that the vehicle used by Sanwo-Olu was purchased over a year ago.

Akosile said the Lagos chapter of the PDP had started exhibiting signs of “long-term depression” by joining the “infamous league of fake news promoters.”

“As a major political party, one will expect the PDP to be more circumspect in its criticism of the state governor, especially along the lines of progress and development for the state and not reducing itself to purveyor of fake news,” the statement read.

“For the avoidance of doubt, His Excellency, the Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, did not buy a N187m SUV as his official vehicle. In fact, the governor has not procured any vehicle for official use.

“The vehicle the governor uses, if that’s what the PDP is referring to, was purchased almost a year ago and it certainly is not N187m. The PDP needs to check well before coming out with fallacious claims next time.”

In response rto PDP’s demand for Sanwo-Olu’s assets declaration, Akosile said, “While it’s not legally mandatory for Governor Sanwo-Olu to make his assets declaration public, he is certainly not perturbed about the request. The PDP should know by now that it’s a choice.

“However, Governor Sanwo-Olu will not be dragged into matters that have no direct positive impact on the lives of the people of Lagos State.

“Therefore the PDP should keep its unsolicited advice and concentrate on putting its already collapsed house in order if it hopes to be relevant in the political firmament of Lagos State now or in the future.”