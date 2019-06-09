The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) disclosed that none of the candidates that sat for the 2019 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) has more than one result.

Concise News learned that JAMB made this known in its weekly bulletin released on Sunday.

The board’s Head, Media and Publications, Dr Fabian Benjamin, revealed that candidates with more than one result were either victims or fraudulent of examination malpractices.

Benjamin said that the board had strong evidence against some candidates who paid money to syndicates to ensure high scores in the examination.

He said: “The syndicates, realising that they could not deliver as promised, instead, came up with these forged results and sent the same to candidates who believed them.

“These are the set of candidates claiming to have two results, that is, with the actual result as one of them.

“It is practically impossible to have two results because we do not send results to candidates, rather, candidates send ‘Results’ to 55019 and the result is subsequently transmitted to the respective candidates.”

According to Benjamin, the board had ensured that the UTME results were secured with high-security features that would render the efforts of any syndicate or fraudster null.

He added that one of the features was a unique bar code placed on each student result to safeguard it.

However, he warned candidates to desist from such acts adding that they must not become gullible and desperate, as he urged them to be wary of criminals who want to dupe them.