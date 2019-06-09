JAMB Reveals When It Will Announce Cut-off Marks For 2019/2020 Admission

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) says it will meet with stakeholders on Tuesday, July 11, to decide the cut-off marks for the 2019/2020 admission.

Concise News understands that the 2019 Policy Meeting with stakeholder will take place at Gbongan, Osun state, southwest Nigeria.

Spokesman for JAMB Dr. Fabian Benjamin advised candidates who sat the 2019 United Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) to disregard any cut-off mark being peddled by fraudsters, describing it as “fake.”

“The clarification became necessary following speculations that the board had fixed the 2019 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) cut-off marks,” he said in statement.

“It is pertinent to note that the heads of institutions and other stakeholders will do so at a policy meeting which is chaired by the Honourable Minister of Education. The board has scheduled the 2019 Policy Meeting for June 11 at Gbongan, Osun State.”

The JAMB spokesman also advised candidates to print their admission letter as they may not have been deemed to have been admitted.

The examination body had on 11 May announced the release of 1,792,719 results of candidates who sat the 2019 UTME.

This news medium understands that more than 1.8 million candidates sat the 2019 UTME from April 11 to April 18.