Former majority leader of the Senate Ahmed Lawan has been endorsed by sixty-four Senators-elect as the Senate President of the ninth Assembly ahead of Tuesday’s inauguration.

Concise News gathered documents signed by the senators show that 62 APC, one YPP, and one PDP Senators-Elect endorse Lawan as unopposed.

Lawan who spoke after the list was read by the Secretary of his campaign organisation, Senator Jibrin Barau, senators who signed the list have agreed to vote for him and only two APC senators are yet to endorse him.

He added that the only senator from the platform of the YPP, Ifeanyi Uba, has also signed the list.

Senator Yahaya Abdullahi from Kebbi, who is the campaign group Chairman and a second timer, explained that they proactively nominated Lawan to avoid a repeat of what happened in 2015.

This online news platform had reported that Lawan had been endorsed by the leadership of the APC as well as President Muhammadu Buhari but that did not stop one of his colleagues in the north-east – Ali Ndume from also joining the race.

But the Yobe senator in an interview with NAN said he is not worried having opposition from his own region.

See the full list below: