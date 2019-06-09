EU Willing To Renegotiate Brexit Deal, Says UK Foreign Minister

British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt on Sunday said that German Chancellor Angela Merkel had indicated the EU was willing to renegotiate the Brexit divorce deal.

Concise News gathered that Hunt, one of nearly a dozen Conservatives vying to succeed May after she resigned as party leader Friday, said he spoke with Merkel at this week’s D-Day commemorations and was convinced changing May’s agreement was possible.

“She said that of course with a new British prime minister we would want to look at any solutions you have,” he told Sky News.

“I’m absolutely clear that if we take the right approach to this, the Europeans would be willing to negotiate on the package.”

Hunt did not specify if he was referring to the legally-binding withdrawal agreement which the EU has repeatedly insisted cannot be re-opened, or to the accompanying political declaration on future relations.

Hunt claimed Merkel had signalled EU leaders may now be open to a technological solution to the thorny issue — something Brussels has previously ruled out as unrealistic.

“She said to me Germany doesn’t have that border with the Republic of Ireland, you do… so you need to come up with the solution,” he said of their conversation.

“So it’s going to be a solution that’s based around some technologies — what the Germans call intelligent border(s). I think that’s doable.”