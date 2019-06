Kano Pillars maintained its place at the top of the NPFL Super Six playoff standings after defeating struggling Ifeanyi Ubah FC 2-1 on Saturday, Concise News reports.

In the day’s second game, Enyimba thrashed Lobi Stars with a 3-1 victory, while 10-man Rangers international played out a 3-3 draw with Akwa United.

NPFL Super Six Matchday 3 Results

NPFL Super Six Standings After Matchday 3