CAF President In Another Case Of Sexual Harassment

The President of the Confederation of Africa Football Ahmad Ahmad who was released by the French Police on Friday has found himself in another case of sexual harassment, Concise News reports.

It was gathered that a public relation consultant from Mali, Mariam Diakite, told The New York Times that she was fired for rejecting the CAF president sexual advances.

Diakite said; He (Ahmad) was refusing to let me work because I refused to marry him.

“When you are a president and you’ve got people whose dreams is to work in football and you say, ‘come to my room and I will give you a job.’ Is that not an abuse of power?”

The 34-year Malian revealed that the President informed her he was terminating her appointment because he had informed officials that they were in a romantic relationship and that it would be a conflict of interest if she carried on working.

Diakite, 34 said she had a confrontation with Ahmad in a hotel suite during a conference she was hired to organise in Rabat, Morocco in 2017.