President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with the Emir of Ilorin, His Royal Highness, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, following the loss of his mother Alhaja Aishat Nma Zulkarnaini-Gambari.

In a condolence letter delivered by a government delegation led by the Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari, Buhari expressed his sympathies and that of the nation to the Emir, the Kwara State Government and people of the Ilorin Emirate over the loss of the very kind and generous person that was deceased.

He noted that Aishat’s love and kindness had transcended the palace walls, reaching the poor and underprivileged, a statement by his spokesman, Garba Shehu, said.

The delegation, which was accompanied to the Emir’s palace by the Kwara State Governor, Abdurahman AbdulRazaq, also included the Senior Special Assistant to the President, Sarki Abba, the Permanent Secretary, State House, Jalal Arabi and the State Chief of Protocol, Ambassador Lawal Kazaure.

The Emir expressed his gratitude and appreciation to President Buhari’s empathy with the palace and the entire State as they mourned the passing of the great community leader and his mother.

He prayed for Allah’s support and guidance for the President as he begins his second term in office.