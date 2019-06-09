President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday met with Governor Bello Mohammed Matawalle of Zamfara State at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

According to a statement by the spokesperson to the governor, Yusuf Idris, Matawalle met Buhari to brief him on measures taken by his administration to curb armed banditry in the state.

Matawalle was quoted as requesting the support of Buhari towards bringing to an end the menace of banditry bedevilling the state.

Responding, the President congratulated the recently inaugurated governor over his victory and praised him for the efforts to put an end to banditry in Zamfara State.

Buhari also promised to support the state government in its fight against armed bandits and other security challenges.