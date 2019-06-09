The Deputy National Chairman (North) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Lawal Shuaibu, has said the committee raised by the ruling party lacks powers to probe him.

Concise News had reported that Shuaibu had called for the resignation of the National Chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole, for running the party like a dictator and imposing decisions on the party without consultations with the NWC.

However, the NWC of the party raised a five-man committee to probe Shuaibu for alleged anti-party activities.

Reacting through a letter to the committee’s invitation, Shuaibu stated that he would not appear before the committee.

He said, “I don’t know from where the National Working Committee derived the powers of discipline. The APC Constitution in Article 21 states that such power shall only be exercised by the party through the respective executive committee of the party at all levels.

“I am not a lawyer, but I have been in the political party system for about a decade now to be able to know that every decision of the party shall be in line with what its constitution stipulates.”

The APC chieftain also wondered why the embattled Oshiomhole would preside over the NWC meeting where discussions that bordered on allegations against him were discussed.

“Let me repeat as in my letter to the chairman, you can’t be a judge in your own case,” Shuaibu said.