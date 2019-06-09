The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has said that Daar Communications, owners of Africa Independent Television (AIT), Raypower and Faaji FMs have resumed breaching of the broadcasting code barely 24 hours after restoring the operating licence of the outfit.

The Director-General of NBC, Modibbo Kawu, stated this in a statement on Saturday.

The statement reads in part, “The National Broadcasting Commission wishes to take note of the ex parte order granted by the Federal High Court Abuja division on June 7, 2019 to Daar Communications Plc.

“The ex parte order was sequel upon a motion ex parte dated May 30, 2019 and filed on May 3, 2019, by Daar Communications Plc.

“This was before the directive from the NBC suspending the broadcasting licence of Daar Communications Plc on June 6, 2019.

“The commission also notes the continued breach of the Nigeria Broadcasting Code by Daar Communications Plc.”

Recall that the NBC on June 6 suspended the licence of the station over failure of the company to abide by the broadcasting code.

He said some of the offences the stations committed included the airing of a Presidential election documentary by the AIT, a matter pending before a tribunal; the inability of the company to pay its fees, the use of “divisive and inciting contents from the social media,” and others.

The NBC on June 7 restored the licence of the company after the nullification of the suspension by a federal high court in Abuja.