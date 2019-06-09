Yoruba socio-political organisation Afenifere has condemned the activities of violent herdsmen in the southwest sub-region of Nigeria.

Concise News understands that Afenifere, in a statement signed by its Publicity Secretary, Yinka Odumakin, said it embraced the determination of the governors in the area to take action.

The statement read in part: “The situation has degenerated to the point that our people are now afraid to travel on most of the roads in the zone as their safety cannot be guaranteed.

“But our enthusiasm was dampened by the insensitive, insulting and deeply annoying statement put out by the DAWN commission the Governors charged with the assignment.

It is with pain in our hearts that we quote from the embarrassing publication:

‘DAWN Commission appeals to the general public that contrary to the alarmist, exaggerated and sometimes misrepresentation of facts by mischievous elements on social media and other fora, Western Nigeria largely remains peaceful, safe, welcoming and harmonious to all law-abiding people and not in a state of crises.

‘DAWN Commission also calls on all those with influence, including political, religious and traditional leaders, to exercise and encourage restraint and to refrain from incitement to hostility or violence, even in moments of outrage.

‘An escalation of inflammatory rhetoric by influential persons or groups at a moment like this has the potential to aggravate the growing unease and could ultimately serve the interests of those averse to peace in the Region.”

‘DAWN Commission calls on all influential leaders to exercise restraint in spreading unfounded and unsubstantiated messages and incitements and counter such with messages of tolerance, respect and peace.

‘We urge the general public on all forms of social/traditional media to act responsibly and refrain from using or condoning any language that may escalate tensions and to constructively scrutinize and be keenly aware of numerous mischievous narratives and postings on social/traditional media platforms.’