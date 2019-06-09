 

2019 AFCON: Nigerians React As Rohr Drops Iheanacho
Kelechi Iheanacho

Nigerians express mixed feelings as the Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr released 23-man team for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, excluding Leicester City Forward, Kelechi Iheanacho.

Concise News reported that the Franco-German tactician dropped Iheanacho alongside Rotherham United defensive midfielder Semi Ajayi.

Nigeria will play in Group B of the competition to be held next month in Egypt alongside Guinea, Burundi and Mauritius.

Read the reactions to the list as captured by Concise News below:

