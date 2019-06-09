2019 AFCON: Nigerians React As Rohr Drops Iheanacho

Nigerians express mixed feelings as the Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr released 23-man team for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, excluding Leicester City Forward, Kelechi Iheanacho.

Concise News reported that the Franco-German tactician dropped Iheanacho alongside Rotherham United defensive midfielder Semi Ajayi.

Nigeria will play in Group B of the competition to be held next month in Egypt alongside Guinea, Burundi and Mauritius.

Read the reactions to the list as captured by Concise News below:

Makes no sense inviting Kelechi in the First place so now Rohr with 3 strikers in Ighalo/Onuachu and Osihmen and wingers in Samuel kalu/Onyekuru/Chukwueze and Musa.

That’s one very good problem for the coach and and I say again if Rohr uses his head we will win Afcon. — Buchi Laba Laba 🦋🦋🦋 (@Buchi_smallzy) June 9, 2019

“Are you sad that you didn’t make it to the final 23-man squad to AFCON 2019” Kelechi Iheanacho : pic.twitter.com/440i1JSZJc — Adebisi Naheem (@survix) June 9, 2019

Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr just jumped into my good books with the dropping of Kelechi Iheanacho from the AFCON squad to Egypt. Before someone says beef, there is no beef here on my plate, only vegetables. Players need to feel that selection is on form not pocket size. — EDAFE MATTHEW ESEOGHENE (@ELEGBETE1) June 9, 2019

Gernot Rohr dropped Kelechi Iheanacho. You guys should not blame any coach. Iheanacho used his hands to ruin himself, but I still like him o 😒. We should be happy, at least there is no one to give us hypertension or heart attack during this year’s AFCON pic.twitter.com/UoAiDL6upJ — Sarcastic tongue😎 (@therealbrains03) June 9, 2019