Women's World Cup 2019: Ann Chiejine Sends Super Falcons Good Wishes

Former Super Falcons player and assistant coach, Ann Chiejine has sent her best wishes to the team as they begin their quest for Women’s World Cup 2019 glory against Norway tonight.
Concise News reports that the Twitter handle of the Super Falcons posted a video clip of the retired goalkeeper charging the Nigerian ladies to put in their best.
The 45-year old says: “I want to use this opportunity to wish the Super Falcons success in their game against Norway tomorrow (Saturday). I wish them the best knowing that they are the best. I know they are good. I know they are ready to go. Win girls! We are all behind you. While we await the trophy, I say ‘up Super Falcons’!”
@NGSuper_Falcons legend and former assistant coach Ann Chiejine sends us her good luck wishes ahead of our tonight’s game with Norway in Reims. #Team9jaStrong #DareToShine #FIFAWWC #NORNGA #NGA @thenff pic.twitter.com/9OgRmX7B03
— NGSuper_Falcons (@NGSuper_Falcons) June 8, 2019
Nigeria are the reigning African champions having clinched the Africa Women’s Cup of Nations in Ghana, November 2018.
The West Africans are housed in Group A of the competition against hosts France, Norway and South Korea.
Coach Thomas Dennerby‘s girls have only made it past the group stage of the competition once and that was in 1999 when they reached the quarter-finals.
Super Falcons of Nigeria 2019 Women’s World Cup Matches, Date, Time
Saturday, June 8, 2019
Nigeria Vs Norway
Time: 8 00pm
Wednesday, June 12, 2019
Nigeria vs. South Korea
Time: 2 00pm
Monday, June 17, 2019
Nigeria vs. France
Time: 8 00pm
Where To Watch Nigeria Super Falcons’ World Cup Matches Live
Fox and Universo
- Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)