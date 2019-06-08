Women's World Cup 2019: Ann Chiejine Sends Super Falcons Good Wishes

Former Super Falcons player and assistant coach, Ann Chiejine has sent her best wishes to the team as they begin their quest for Women’s World Cup 2019 glory against Norway tonight.

Concise News reports that the Twitter handle of the Super Falcons posted a video clip of the retired goalkeeper charging the Nigerian ladies to put in their best.

The 45-year old says: “I want to use this opportunity to wish the Super Falcons success in their game against Norway tomorrow (Saturday). I wish them the best knowing that they are the best. I know they are good. I know they are ready to go. Win girls! We are all behind you. While we await the trophy, I say ‘up Super Falcons’!”

Nigeria are the reigning African champions having clinched the Africa Women’s Cup of Nations in Ghana, November 2018.

The West Africans are housed in Group A of the competition against hosts France, Norway and South Korea.

Coach Thomas Dennerby‘s girls have only made it past the group stage of the competition once and that was in 1999 when they reached the quarter-finals.

Saturday, June 8, 2019

Nigeria Vs Norway

Time: 8 00pm

Wednesday, June 12, 2019

Nigeria vs. South Korea

Time: 2 00pm

Monday, June 17, 2019

Nigeria vs. France

Time: 8 00pm

Where To Watch Nigeria Super Falcons’ World Cup Matches Live

Fox and Universo