Transfer News: Man Utd Agree Deal ‘In Principle’ To Sign Daniel James

Swansea winger Daniel James is set to become Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first signing after Manchester United announced on Friday they had agreed a deal ‘in principle’ to buy him.

“Manchester United is delighted to announce that it has agreed, in principle, terms with both Swansea and Daniel James for his transfer to the club,” said a statement on the Premier League side’s official website.

“Daniel has successfully completed a medical at the Aon Training Complex. Further details will be communicated once the international transfer window opens next week.”

United will reportedly pay Swansea 18 million ($23 million), including add-ons, for the 21-year-old Wales international.

The Championship club said the transfer was expected to be formally completed on Tuesday.