Super Eagles Held By Zimbabwe In AFCON Warm Up

Zimbabwe held Nigeria to a 0-0 draw in Saturday’s international friendly match in Asaba.

Both countries – preparing for the Africa Cup of Nations – could not find the back of the net as it rained throughout in the Stephen Keshi Stadium.

The duo of Samuel Chuekwueze and Samuel Kalu came close to scoring for the Eagles who dominated in the opening 45 minutes but their efforts failed to hit the back of the net.

Chukwueze, in particular, was a constant threat to the Zimbabwean defence and had his clear shot at goal in the 16th minute.

The Villarreal winger tested goalkeeper Edmore Sibanda with his curled shot which was the Super Eagles’ only shot on target in the first half.

Both teams made changes before the restart of the game with Zimbabwe introducing five players while Rohr sent William Troost-Ekong, Ahmed Musa and Chidozie Awaziem in to replace Kenneth Omeruo, Samuel Kalu and Ola Aina respectively.

The introductions made no difference on the score sheet even though the Super Eagles started the second 45 minutes as the better side.

Mikel was named the Man of the Match for his impressive display in the midfield at the end of the game.

The Super Eagles will face Senegal in another friendly game at the Ismailia Stadium on June 16 before commencing their Afcon campaign in Group B against Burundi, Guinea and Madagascar.

Their opponent today, Zimbabwe have also scheduled a preparatory game with Ghana before their fourth appearance in the continental tournament.

They will contend with Egypt, Uganda and DR Congo in Group A.