Speed Darlington Displays Musical Earning

US-based Nigerian rapper, Speed Darlington has through Instagram shared how much he has made from music sales.

He made this known ahead of the release of his new single “Akamu.”

The rapper who has been popping singles revealed that he has made much from his hit song “Cash and Carry” in all his music sales.

He wrote, “The way #BangDaDaDang! Was popping heavy for 5 months stright I thought by the time I captured this screen shot 6 months ago I would thought it sold than the rest. But #CashAndCarry is the true king. Will submit Akamu for distribution today”