Eden Hazard‘s coach at Belgium, Roberto Martinez has hailed the attacker’s team spirit and highlighted his ability to lead any team in Europe.

Concise News reports that the 28-year-old forward’s move to Los Blancos this summer has been sealed.

“Eden [Hazard] is a team player who is committed to what the team needs,” Martinez says.

“He is a talent that can’t be found easily.

“The most surprising thing about Eden is his degree of influence in each game, as he is a very consistent person who doesn’t depend on ups and downs and he isn’t emotional.

“He has so much influence in the group and he lives by and for football, as he was born in a football family where his father and mother were players, and the three brothers enjoy the sport.

“Unfortunately, the modern player has other influences, another way of understanding football.

“I think the beauty of Eden is to see an old-fashioned player with such a modern talent.”