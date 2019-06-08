Police Nab ‘Wanted Cult Leader’ In Lagos

In the fight against cultism, the Lagos state police command has arrested one Yusuf Omidele, leader of a notorious cult group in Ikorodu, alongside members of his gang.

Concise News reports that in a statement on Friday, Bala Elkana, command spokesperson, says Omidele, was an ex-convict and had been on the police wanted list.

According to him, Omidele, who had been sentenced to prison on different occasions, completed his last sentence in 2014.

Elkana says the command deployed its anti-cultism unit and patrol teams to the Isikalu palace and Solomade areas of the community after it received a distress call that two rival cult groups were engaging themselves in a supremacy battle.

Omidele was said to have led his gang in a reprisal attack on the rival group whom they accused of killing the wife of one of their leaders.

The police said it arrested him with 20 other suspects, who confessed to being members of secret cults terrorising the area.

Four locally made pistols, eight machetes and three daggers were recovered from them.

Elkana states that the suspects will be charged to court soon.

He discloses that Zubairu Muazu, the state commissioner of police, also met with traditional rulers, religious leaders, elder statesmen, parents, youths and other stakeholders on how to bring a lasting solution to the incessant cult activities in the area.