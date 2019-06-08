Nollywood Actress Olayode Juliana, popularly known as Toyo baby for her role in the hit comedy series Jenifa’s Diary, shares lovely photos on her social media page to celebrate her birthday.

The beautiful movie star and author of “Rebirth” celebrated her birthday with thousands of fans flooding her page with congratulatory messages.

Toyo Baby is also known for being a public critic of s*x before marriage among Nigerian youths. She was born in a family of eight and was brought up in Lagos, Nigeria. Olayode hails from Ipokia local government of Ogun State.

While growing up, she never thought she would become an actress even though she was a drama queen. Before she came to limelight, she had featured in about four movies including Couple of Days where she featured as “Judith”.

She clinched the role in Jenifa’s Diary after attending the audition. She has gone on to become a household name in the Nigeria movie industry.

See Photos