Norway Thrash Super Falcons 3-0 In Women’s World Cup

Norway defeated Nigeria’s Super Falcons 3-0 at the Stade Auguite Delaune, Reims in their first Group A game at the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup in France on Saturday night.

The African champions contained the Europeans early on and were unlucky to go behind in the 17th minute through Guro Reiten deflected shot.

Despite the early setback, the Falcons kept their composure and created a number of half chances.

But Norway doubled the advantage four minutes after the half hour mark through Karsleng Utland who fired the ball home after she was set up by the lively Reiten.

Things got worst for the Super Falcons three minutes later when centre-back Osinachi Ohale put the ball into her own net

Despite a period of sustained pressure, the Super Falcons were unable to get a goal in the game.

Host nation, France, lead Group A after matchday-one games following their 4-0 win against Korea Republic on Friday.

Norway are second, on three points too, but with fewer goal difference. Nigeria are in the third position without any point, while Korea Republic are fourth.

The Falcons will take on South Korea in their next game on Wednesday at the Stade des Alpes, Grenoble.