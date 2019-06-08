Nigeria’s Divine Oduduru is now officially the second fastest African ever just behind his compatriot Olusoji Fasuba.

Concise News reports that Oduduru achieved this latest feat after the Texas-based athlete put up another impressive performance at the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) championships late Friday night.

Oduduru won the 100 meters in 9.86 seconds – the fastest ever by an African since Fasuba ran 9.85 seconds 13 years ago in Doha.

Minutes later, Oduduru triumphed in the 200 meters in 19.73 seconds, both times wind-legal.

Though Oduduru was the Nigeria record-holder in the 200m before Friday’s race, his winning time is the third fastest in the world in 2019.

Watch video below: