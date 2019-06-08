Oduduru Breaks Nigeria's Record As He Finishes 100m In 9.86 Seconds
Divine Oduduru

Nigeria’s Divine Oduduru is now officially the second fastest African ever just behind his compatriot Olusoji Fasuba.

Concise News reports that Oduduru achieved this latest feat after the Texas-based athlete put up another impressive performance at the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) championships late Friday night.

Oduduru won the 100 meters in 9.86 seconds – the fastest ever by an African since Fasuba ran 9.85 seconds 13 years ago in Doha.

Minutes later, Oduduru triumphed in the 200 meters in 19.73 seconds, both times wind-legal.

Though Oduduru was the Nigeria record-holder in the 200m before Friday’s race, his winning time is the third fastest in the world in 2019.

