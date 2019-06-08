Nigerian Rapper B-Elect Dies

Andrew Erighono, popularly called B-Elect, a veteran Nigerian rapper and pioneer member of a rap group, Thorobred, died on Saturday, June 8.

Following reports of the death of the ace rapper and PR expert, Twitter has since taken to the platform to mourn him.

B-elect became a household name in the early 2000s after he joined the rap group in 2004.

Concise News gathered that it was made up of Ilblis, Obiwon, Elajoe and Amaka; who all went to the University of Nigeria together.

In one of his interview, while he was alive, B-Elect said, “At that time, rap music wasn’t really huge, though there were the likes of Ruggedman and others. Thorobred represented people who are really skilled and very crafted in their art.”