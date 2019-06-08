Welcome to the Concise News roundup of top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines for today, Saturday, June 8th, 2019.

African Independent Television (AIT) and Raypower FM are back on air 24 hours after the National Broadcasting Corporation (NBC) suspended its licence over alleged violation of the regulatory body’s rule, Concise News reports. This follows the nullification of the suspension of the licence of DAAR Communications, owners of AIT and Raypower FM by a federal high court in Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) appears not to be in a hurry to obey the order of Justice Okon Abang of a Federal High Court in Abuja directing it to issue a Certificate of Return to ex-governor Rochas Okorocha as the Senator-elect for Imo West Senatorial District. Concise News had reported that Abang ruled that the decision by INEC to deprive Okorocha of the certificate was a “lawless decision.”

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja on Friday ordered Nigeria’s electoral umpire, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), to issue Rochas Okorocha a Certificate of Return as Senator-elect. Concise News understands that the presiding Judge, Justice Okon Abang, ruled that the decision by INEC to deprive Okorocha of the certificate was a “lawless decision.”

A Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered status quo on the withdrawal of operating licence of Daar Communications, owners of Africa Independent Television (AIT), Raypower FM, Faaji FM and Daarsat, over alleged breach of broadcasting code. Concise News reports that the Director-General of the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), Modibbo Kawu, announced the suspension of the firm’s licence on Thursday.

Outgoing Senate President Bukola Saraki has revealed that the invasion of the National Assembly in 2018 was his saddest sad as the leader of the lawmakers. Concise News had reported that some persons stormed the National Assembly complex, April 2018, and made away with the made.

6. Why JAMB’s UTME 2019 Requires Critical Scrutiny – Top Educator

A top educator, Prince Adesegun Ogungbayi has said the 2019 United Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) requires a critical look “to be able to appreciate ourselves and forge ahead”. Prince Ogungbayi who is the Project Coordinator of Academic Excellence Initiative(AEI), an NGO, was speaking exclusively to Concise News on Friday in Lagos.

7. EFCC Drops Goje’s Case 24hrs After Withdrawing From Senate Presidency Race

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Friday withdrew from the case of alleged N25 billion fraud filed against the former Gombe State Governor, Senator Danjuma Goje. Concise News gathered that the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation took over the case from EFCC who had been prosecuting the former governor for almost eight years.

Former Imo state governor Rochas Okorocha has said he has forgiven Prof. Innocent Ibeabuchi, the returning officer for the Imo West senatorial election, in the 2019 elections, Concise News reports. Okorocha made this known after Justice Okon Abang of the Federal High Court on Friday ordered Nigeria’s electoral umpire, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), to issue Okorocha a Certificate of Return as Imo West Senator-elect.

The Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) has been removed from the largest digital satellite television service platform in Europe, Sky Limited. A visit to Sky’s website showed that the channel had been barred indefinitely from airing on Channel 794.

After many weeks of speculations, Real Madrid have confirmed the signing of Eden Hazard from Chelsea on a five-year contract. The Belgian, 28, will be officially unveiled as a Real player on Thursday – subject to a medical – after striking a deal that could reportedly rise to a club-record transfer of £130m once all bonus payments come into play.

That's the roundup of top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines this morning.