The Super Eagles of Nigeria will on Saturday play the Warriors of Zimbabwe in friendly ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2019.

Concise News understands that the match will be played at the Stephen Keshi Stadium in Asaba, Delta State.

Gernot Rohr has said he will use the clash with the Southern African team to test some players who did not get enough time with their clubs.

The Warriors arrived in Nigeria on Friday and will be playing in their fourth AFCON as Rohr’s side returns to the competition after missing the last two editions.

Nigeria are in Group B with Guinea, Burundi and Madagascar in the competition which starts on June 21.

What Time Is Nigeria Vs Zimbabwe Match?

Nigeria vs Zimbabwe match will be played by 5 pm on Saturday

Where To Watch Nigeria Vs Zimbabwe Match Live?

The game will be shown live on Supersports 7 in Nigeria.