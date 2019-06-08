Nigerian talented singer and song writer, Omawumi has finally release the official video to her lead single titled “Without You”

‘Without You’ has that Mature Sound Vibe, I just wanted to do me “Says Omawumi” In Her Feelings, LP serves us a mixture of Afro Soul, R&B, Afro Pop and High life.

The Harmanez Media CEO serves this as an appetizer as her fans anticipate her incoming project “In Her Feeling”.

Concise News learnt that the project tagged ‘In Her Feelings‘ consist of 7 singles and it is expected to be out on all digital platforms by 14th June 2019.

The video was shot in Lagos by prolific video director, Fome Peters.

