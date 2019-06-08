Welcome to the compilation of the latest world Biafra online news headlines update on Concise News for today, Saturday, June 8th, 2019.

Latest Biafra Online News Headlines Update

A former Lagos State Commissioner of Police Abubakar Tsav has rued Amnesty International (AI)’s alleged backing of the banned Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and others, Concise News reports. This online news medium noted that Tsav said Amnesty’s support of the pro-Biafra group, Niger Delta militants, the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) and Boko Haram is not in the best interest of Nigeria. He noted this in a statement on Thursday where called for the ban of the Non-governmental Organisation (NGO) from the country. “Amnesty International recently launched what it described as its 8-Point Human Rights Agenda for Nigeria in what is the greatest slur and insult to the country from the international non-governmental organisation,” the statement added. “Although packaged in the veneer of good intentions, the action by Amnesty International must be viewed in the right context to appreciate the danger it portends. Read more here.

The police in Asaba, Delta state, on Friday arraigned seven members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in a Magistrates’ Court for allegedly disturbing public peace, Concise News reports. The police charged Chinenye Ndunu, 25; Chidi Agbuma, 29; Uche Obra, 29; Sopuru Enenyo, 22; Anayo Andrew, 25; Williams Ikpati 19 and Ezechukwu Ekemezie, 40 for belonging to a secret society and breach of peace. The Prosecution Counsel, Raphael Eze, told the court that the defendants committed the offence on May 27 at Tipper Junction, Asaba. Eze alleged that the defendants who introduced themselves as members of the IPOB scaled the fence of Best lodge Brothel, and caused tension in the neighbourhood. He said that the offence was punishable under sections 516(a),64 and Section 249(d) of the Criminal Law of Delta State, 2006. The Magistrate, Mrs Edith Anumodu, admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N50,000 each with two sureties in like sum. Anumodu ordered that the sureties should reside within the court’s jurisdiction, who must be relatives of the defendants. She adjourned the case until June 14.

