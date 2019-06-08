Good day, and welcome to the latest Benue State online news headlines update for today, Saturday, June 8th, 2019 on Concise News.

Governor Samuel Ortom on Thursday departed Benue state to attend the 29th international exhibition at Belagro in Belarus, Eastern Europe, Concise News reports. A statement made available to Daily Trust by his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase, indicated that the governor’s visit followed an invitation by the Ambassador of Belarus to Nigeria, Vyacheslav Bril. He left the country on Thursday and would be expected back by Tuesday, June 11. The statement further indicated that the exhibition was part of partnership arrangements for the development of the agriculture sector and its value chain in Benue state. Ortom would also explore other areas of the collaboration which include supplies of agriculture machinery and maintenance, as well as training schemes for job creation and youth empowerment during his stay in Belarus.

Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom, has stated that his second term in office would be a payback time to the people of the state who reposed confidence and trust in him by voting him in the last gubernatorial election, Concise News reports. Governor Ortom spoke yesterday in a special state radio programme in Makurdi, the Benue State capital. He says Benue, in the next four years under his stewardship, would witness radical changes that would take democracy dividends to the doorsteps of the people in the state. He says, “The voice of the Benue people is the voice of God. That was actually demonstrated by the people during the last polls. It is now paying back time through hard work and commitment to the advancement of the Benue project. Read more here.

Freddie Adamgbe, the suspended media assistant to the Tor Tiv, has retracted a report he authored which quoted the monarch as saying that Gov Samuel Ortom was surrounded by psychophants, Concise News reports. “I wish to retract the report which grossly misrepresented the advice the Tor Tiv, Prof. James Ayatse, gave to members of the Benue State Transition Committee when they paid him a courtesy call in his Palace in Gboko. “The paramount ruler of the Tiv nation at no time used the word “sycophant” to describe Gov. Samuel Ortom’s appointees and other workers in his government. “The Tor Tiv was addressing members of the committee and not the governor. It is not in his character as a father to advise his subjects on the pages of newspapers. Read more here.

And that's all for today on the round-up of the latest Benue State online news headlines.