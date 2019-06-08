Olayiwola Lasaki has been appointed as the new Coordinator of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Kogi state.

Concise News reports that the former NYSC Coordinator, Mrs Oludolapo Ahile, died on May 17, in a road accident on Keffi-Akwanga-Lafia highway in Nassarawa State.

Adedapo Tayo, the Assistant Director, Public Relations Unit of NYSC, in a statement on Saturday in Lokoja, says the new coordinator assumed duty on June 6.

Lasaki, an Assistant Director, was in NYSC office, Akure, Ondo State, until his appointment.

Tayo says Lasaki had met with the NYSC management in the state, where he extolled the virtues of Ahile, describing her as ”an upright officer that was passionate about achieving the goals and objectives of the scheme.”

He says the state coordinator noted that the legacies of Ahile would long be remembered.

Tayo adds that the management of NYSC in the state assured Lasaki of their support and promised to work with him as a team.

He says the state coordinator had equally paid courtesy visits to some NYSC stakeholders in Kogi, where he commended them for their support and collaborations.

Tayo states that those visited include the Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Busari, Maj. Gen. Elvis Njoku, the Commander, Command Army Records (CAR), at Chari-Maigumeri barracks.

He says Lasaki also visited the Director of Department of State Security Service (DSS), Dashwep Joseph.

Tayo says the heads of security agencies promised to continue to give the needed support to the scheme and corps members in the state.

NAN reports that the new Coordinator assumed office exactly 20 days after the death of the former coordinator.