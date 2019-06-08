Nigerian Afro Dancehall singer, Onyido Nkemjika better known as ketchup has unlock a new hit single titled “Sweet” as he returns to the music scene after a brief hiatus.

606 Music Dance Hall star teams with Nigeria’s High Life king, Flavour on the new record fused with Dance Hall and Highlife rhythm.

Ketchup adds Flavour to his menu to deliver something “Sweet” for his fans and it comes after the release of his previous single ‘She Isaa Flirt’ back in 2018.

‘Sweet’ was produced by high-profile record producer, Orbeat who is known for producing numerous dancehall hit singles.

Listen and Enjoy below