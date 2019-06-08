 

Canadian-born Ghanaian actress, Jackie Appiah photo surfaced online as she was seen  pounding fufu with the native pestle and mortar on a National TV station in Ivory Coast.

Concise News gathered that the photo was taken after the actress visited Ivory Coast for a tour and as a guest at the Cosmos Shopping Mall in Abidjan.

Aside the tour, Jackie Appiah was interviewed on a national television concerning her acting career and plans she has to improve the industry.

The beautiful actress took to her Instagram page to share are lovely experience and photos as she wrote:

“No suit will stop me from pounding fufu on the National tv station of Ivory Coast. @RTI @cmidi I had sooo much fun.”

Fans of the actress on Instagram took to the comment section to shower praise on her: See Comment below

@sandyz_one expressed her love for the actress: “Ma love for jacky.”

@sarouchboye heaped praise on Jackie: “You are definitely the best.”

@nuellllaaa.xx could not hide her joy: “Awww. I love u aunty.”

@bobby_yong had this to say: “Hmmm so cute.” @cityhillsmedia commented: “Weldone ma’am.”

After many years of thrilling Ghanaians to the best movies, Jackie is known as Ghana’s most popular actress. With a whooping 5.6 million followers on Instagram.

See Her Post

