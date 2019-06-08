Nigerian actress, Ini Edo took to her Instagram page to share her joy as Ibom Air officially commence operation.

The nollywood screen diva who hails from Akwa Ibom state was super excited as her state gets an official airline named Ibom Air.”

Concise News learnt that Ibom Air is the first commercial airline to be owned and operated by a state government in Nigeria and Africa and begin full operation in June 7.

She wrote “The beginning of greater things, 4 more amazing years. My beloved AKWA IBOM State. IBOM AIR @flyibomair – officially begins operations today.

“I pray this airline grows to become a house hold name soon in Jesus’ name.

I also pray we get a national carrier soon. Too.. In Jesus’ name.”

See Her Post