As he leads Nigeria in another fresh term, President Muhammadu Buhari last month told his ministers to hand over the mantle of leadership to the permanent secretaries in their various ministries, Concise News reports.

As well, he directed the ministers to submit their handover notes to the Secretary of the Federation (SGF), while permanent secretaries prepare to take over.

Buhari gave these directives at the last Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting in Abuja.

The president lauds members of the federal cabinet, who resigned earlier for various reasons.

Most of the ministers were sworn in on November 11, 2015.

Since the handover, between May 22-28, permanent secretaries of various ministries have taken over and are now steering the ship.

Below is the list of the ‘acting ministers’ (Permanent Secretaries):

Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development- Mohammed Bello

Ministry of Budget and National Planning- Ernest Umakihe

Ministry of Communication- Istiafanus Fukur

Ministry of DefenceNuaratu Batagarawa.

Ministry of Education- SonnyEchono

Ministry of Environment- Odusote Abimbola

FCT- Ohaa. Chinyeaka Christain.

Ministry of Finance- Mahmoud

Isa- Duste

Ministry of Foreign Affairs- Mustapha Suleiman.

Ministry of Health- Abdullahi Abdullahi

Ministry of Information- Grace Isu Gekpe

Ministry of Interior- Georgina Ehuriah

Ministry of Justice- Dayo Apata

Ministry of Labour and Employment- Williams Alo

Ministry of Niger Delta- Aminu Aliyu Bisalla.

Ministry of Petroleum- Yemi Esan Folasade

Ministry of Works and Housing- Mohammad Bukar

Ministry of Power- Louis Edozien

Ministry of Science and Technology- Birtus Bako

Ministry of Solid materials- Abdulkadir Muazu

Ministry of Trade Investment and Industry- Edet Sunday Akpan

Ministry of Transportation- Shaibu Zakari

Ministry of Water Resources- Ekaro Comfort Chukwumuebobo

Ministry of Women Affairs- Ifeoma Anabogwu

Ministry of Youth and Sports- Olusade Adesola