As he leads Nigeria in another fresh term, President Muhammadu Buhari last month told his ministers to hand over the mantle of leadership to the permanent secretaries in their various ministries, Concise News reports.
As well, he directed the ministers to submit their handover notes to the Secretary of the Federation (SGF), while permanent secretaries prepare to take over.
Buhari gave these directives at the last Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting in Abuja.
The president lauds members of the federal cabinet, who resigned earlier for various reasons.
Most of the ministers were sworn in on November 11, 2015.
Since the handover, between May 22-28, permanent secretaries of various ministries have taken over and are now steering the ship.
Below is the list of the ‘acting ministers’ (Permanent Secretaries):
Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development- Mohammed Bello
Ministry of Budget and National Planning- Ernest Umakihe
Ministry of Communication- Istiafanus Fukur
Ministry of DefenceNuaratu Batagarawa.
Ministry of Education- SonnyEchono
Ministry of Environment- Odusote Abimbola
FCT- Ohaa. Chinyeaka Christain.
Ministry of Finance- Mahmoud
Isa- Duste
Ministry of Foreign Affairs- Mustapha Suleiman.
Ministry of Health- Abdullahi Abdullahi
Ministry of Information- Grace Isu Gekpe
Ministry of Justice- Dayo Apata
Ministry of Labour and Employment- Williams Alo
Ministry of Niger Delta- Aminu Aliyu Bisalla.
Ministry of Petroleum- Yemi Esan Folasade
Ministry of Works and Housing- Mohammad Bukar
Ministry of Power- Louis Edozien
Ministry of Science and Technology- Birtus Bako
Ministry of Solid materials- Abdulkadir Muazu
Ministry of Trade Investment and Industry- Edet Sunday Akpan
Ministry of Transportation- Shaibu Zakari
Ministry of Water Resources- Ekaro Comfort Chukwumuebobo
Ministry of Women Affairs- Ifeoma Anabogwu
Ministry of Youth and Sports- Olusade Adesola