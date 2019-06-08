French Open: Dominic Thiem Defeats Novak Djokovic To Reach Final

Novak Djokovic suffered defeat in an enthralling five-set against Dominic Thiem in the French Open semi-finals on Saturday.

Concise News reports that the world No 1 was bidding to emulate Rod Laver in the history books by holding all four Grand Slam titles simultaneously for the second time in his career. However, he was beaten 6-2, 3-6, 7-5, 5-7, 7-5 in a rain-interrupted encounter which lasted four hours and 19 minutes and was played over two days.

Thiem, who becomes the first Austrian to reach multiple Grand Slam finals, will face 11-time defending champion Rafael Nadal in Sunday’s final – a repeat of last year’s Roland Garros showpiece.

“Obviously when you’re playing in hurricane kind of conditions, it’s hard to perform your best,” Djokovic told reporters moments after stepping off the court.

“It’s really just kind of surviving in these kinds of conditions and trying to hold your serve and play one ball more than your opponent in the court.

“That’s what it felt like playing yesterday.”

“It was an amazing match, my first five-set match at Roland Garros,” Thiem said. “I am here in the semi-finals with maybe the three best players of all time, so to beat one of them is unbelievable. It’s amazing for me.”