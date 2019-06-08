A former presidential aide Reno Omokri has alleged that the only thing President Muhammadu Buhari is good at is destroying.

Concise News understands that Omokri said this in a tweet in a reaction to the withdrawal of the operating licences of Daar Communication (it has been stopped by a court).

According to him, while a former president Goodluck Jonathan built the Kano Film Village and others, Buhari has not done anything.

“How many factories has @MBuhari opened? He closed the film village @GEJonathan built in Kano to expand Kannywood,” he posted.

“He is closing Enugu International airport that GEJ built for the SE. Now he wants to close @AIT_Online. He can’t BUILD. He only DESTROYS!”