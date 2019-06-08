The emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, has replied a query issued to him by Abdullahi Ganduje-led Kano State government.

Following a probe by the Kano Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission, the emirate had been accused of misappropriating N3.4billion between 2014 and 2017 by the state government.

Though Concise News reported earlier that the rift between governor Ganduje and emir Sanusi was had been settled after a reconciliatory meeting engineered by business tycoon, Aliko Dangote in Abuja, the emirate council still went ahead to reply the query earlier issued to it.

Citing the report of the probe panel, the Kano government had asked the emir to respond to the allegation with 48 hours.

In a letter seen by Concise News, the emir said there was nothing like misappropriation under him.

Secretary of Kano emirate council, Abba Yusuf signed the letter.

Read the letter below:

I am directed to refer to your letter No. SSG/OFF/03/V.I, dated June 6th, 2019 to which was attached a copy of the report of the Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Chairman containing some allegations of financial misappropriation of the sum of N3.4 billion by the Kano Emirate Council.

You may wish to note that at the time His Highness was appointed Sarkin Kano, the exact amount in the account of the Kano Emirate Council was N1,893,378,923.38 (One Billion Eight Hundred and Ninety Three Million, Three Hundred and Seventy Eight Thousand, Nine Hundred and Twenty Seven Naira, Thirty Eight Kobo Only).

It is also important to note that His Highness, Sarkin Kano is not the Accounting Officer of the Kano Emirate Council, but the Secretary of the Council. We thank you for giving us the opportunity to respond to the various allegations contained in the report and accordingly give our responses as per the attached.

Please accept our best regards.