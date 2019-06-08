DMW boss and songwriter, David Adeleke, generally known as Davido said he has been having sleepless nights.

The popular Nigerian singer who said this via Instagram stated that the sleepless night has been because of his new album which will be dropping soon.

The Afro-pop star who was pictured in a studio wrote that he is preparing for the release of his new album.

The “Wonder Woman” crooner revealed that this album would change the lives of the listeners and he is working hard to meet the deadline.

He wrote, “Sleepless nights because this Album gon change our lives !! Gotta make this deadline!!”