Chelsea Set To Allow Sarri Go To Juventus

Chelsea will allow Maurizio Sarri to leave Stamford Bridge next week to become Juventus manager, according to Sky Sports News.

Sarri has reportedly told Chelsea he wants to return to Italy after one season in England and the club have said they will not stand in his way.

The 60-year-old has one year left on his contract – with the option of another year – but never felt comfortable living and working in England and was frustrated he did not have a close relationship with the decision-makers at Chelsea.

Chelsea had no plans to sack Sarri this summer but they do not want to keep someone who is unhappy.

He led Chelsea to a 4-1 win over Arsenal in the Europa League final to clinch the first trophy of his managerial career and said afterwards that he “deserved” to stay at the club.