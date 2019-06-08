The Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) has cautioned traditional rulers in the South-East against selling land to members of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association (MACBAN), Concise News reports.

This online news medium understands that the pro-Biafra group also called on the Federal Government to prevail on herdsmen in the country to surrender their unlicensed weapons.

MASSOB National Director of Information Sunday Okerefor issued the warning over the weekend.

According to Okereafor, any monarch who disobey the warning will be dealt with alongside their family.

“So we are telling the Ezes to go and chase out these Fulani people from our land before the end of this month because we are aware that the Federal Government has given N100bn to MACBAN,” he told Punch.

He added that “The Miyetti Allah (MACBAN) wants to use this money to buy our land, not that the government wants to give them land; they want to use that money and come to our communities and buy land to breed their cows and force us into slavery.

“Afterwards, they will bring their cows, ammunition and their brothers there, they will buy large parcels of land and after they buy, we will not be able to stop them again. That is why we are warning the Ezes, that anybody that will welcome the Miyetti Allah, that person will be dealt with.

“We have told our groups around the communities to monitor the villages to check when the Miyetti Allah will come to buy land. We don’t have any land to sell to them; they should go to the North and buy land there.

“The Miyetti Allah has been given N100bn, whereas, we have Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Ijaw youths and Arewa youths, why didn’t the government give them N100bn each as they gave to the Miyetti Allah?

“The Federal Government should, first of all, ask the Miyetti Allah to drop their weapons because I saw Fulani men in our bush with AK-47 rifles; seven of them were holding these guns, they passed through my community in the bush.”