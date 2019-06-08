Benue: It's Payback Time, Ortom Declares

Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom, has stated that his second term in office would be a payback time to the people of the state who reposed confidence and trust in him by voting him in the last gubernatorial election, Concise News reports.

Governor Ortom spoke yesterday in a special state radio programme in Makurdi, the Benue State capital.

He says Benue, in the next four years under his stewardship, would witness radical changes that would take democracy dividends to the doorsteps of the people in the state.

He says, “The voice of the Benue people is the voice of God. That was actually demonstrated by the people during the last polls. It is now paying back time through hardwork and commitment to the advancement of the Benue project.

“So the next four years would be all about Benue people and not any political godfather, it will be all about what Benue people themselves want. After all, democracy for me is doing what the people want.

“It will witness a radical departure from the past and usher in radical changes that will impact positively on the lives of the people who stood up for me when it mattered most.

“In the coming days I will embark on a meet the people tour where we will have first-hand information on the pressing needs of our various communities and with that first-hand information we will be in better stead to aggressively address their challenges,” Ortom adds.