Former Big Brother Naija housemate Khloe has said she loves her fellow ex-housemate Teddy A more than his girlfriend BamBam does.

Khloe declared her feelings for him in her birthday message to him on Instagram.

She recalled how they had been of an encounter before their meeting in the reality TV show, describing him as a family to her.

She showered encomium on her friend, appreciating his effort in caring about her and checking always for her.

Following the declaration of her love for Teddy A, Khloe said she awaited Bambam for a response.

She wrote, “Hey brother, I love you so much and forever a fan of what you stand for.. you are what you preach and more . Words can’t express how I feel about you.

“You have been family from day 1 before BBN and forever a family . I love how you always look out for me . Teddy forget all that wify @bammybestowed epistle “na me love you pass” ( 3 2 1 bam coming for me ) lol . Keep shinning baba”